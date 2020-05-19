Star Bill Pullman, independence day, applauds after the last viral Tweet from Donald Trump

The quarrels of celebrities happen all the time. But each time the president of the United States is involved, people are definitely more note. In this case, the term “quarrel” might be a bit exaggerated. However, the tweet from Donald Trump has attracted the attention of one of the chairs from fiction the most memorable in the history of cinema. Here’s what happened between Trump and actor Bill Pullman.

Bill Pullman at the premiere of ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“Independence Day” was one of the biggest box-office hits of the 1990s

Pullman has appeared in a ton of movies and television shows since the mid-1980s. He played Lone Starr in the parody of Space Brooks Mel Brooks in Star Wars in one of his first roles. And he has played in success in success in the 1990s like Sleepless in Seattle, Casper, and While You Were Sleeping. But one film stands out easily as its more popular, even decades after its release.

In 1996, Pullman embodies the president Thomas J. Whitmore in the film director Roland Emmerich, the parade the alien invasion of Independence Day. The film was not only a success; it was a phenomenon. The film Emmerich has brought in more than $ 300 million domestically and $ 800 million worldwide at the box office. This number has placed it among the biggest earners of all time, like Jurassic Park.

Yet, for various reasons, the movie that cemented Will Smith as a man of leading big-budget – has been followed up 20 years later. At the moment it hit, the independence day without Smith: the resurgence proved to be too little, too late. Pullman took over his role, as are a few other actors. The magic was gone, but the nostalgia continues to shine on the original film.

RELATED: The director of “Independence Day: Resurgence” reveals the real reason for the failure of the movie

The inspiring speech from Bill Pullman remains an iconic moment of the film

In fact, Independence Day is still a favorite among movie fans due to the character of Pullman. One of the chairs fictitious the most popular, Whitmore provides a strong leadership during the siege of extraterrestrials on Earth. Even after the death of the First Lady in one of the attacks, it persists in the face of adversity ultimate.

Throughout the film, the United States is leading an investigation into the way their military can have a chance against this alien threat. And just before the start of the counter-attack, Whitmore launched into an inspiring speech to rally the troops. It describes how the 4th of July – the date of the attack – will no longer be an american holiday but for all humanity.

While the score of David Arnold increases, the moving moment sets the tone for the triumph of humanity on his attackers. In the years that followed the celebration of Independence day, the speech of Pullman appeared as the scene may be the most memorable of the film. The actor had something to say when Trump was co-opted to one of his tweets.

RELATED: Chris Evans calls out Donald Trump on Twitter

Donald Trump has retweeted his own version and Pullman responded

May 16, 2020, Trump has retweeted a video which superimposes the face of one of Pullman in this famous scene from Independence Day. The audio remains true to the actor’s performance, although some of the faces in the crowd are replaced. Trump has, however, submitted the video without further comment to give more context to his message.

The Hollywood Reporter asked Pullman to comment, and the actor had the perfect answer.

“My voice belongs to me, and I am not running for the presidency this year,” said Pullman to THR concerning the position of Trump.

Two of the co-stars of Pullman, Vivica A. Fox and Randy Quaid, have also shared their thoughts on the post from Trump via social networks. Fox – who played the romantic interest of Smith for the film – expressed his disapproval and his anger on the tweet. During this time, Quaid has established parallels between the success of the Independence Day and the raising of Trump.

Of course, fans of Independence Day will have their own opinion on the fact that the retweet from Trump either a compliment or an insult. In both cases, the two parties may agree that this is a good excuse to revisit the film again classic soon.