Star blonde : the most beautiful cuts of blond hair poking celebrities : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

A blonde mane glamorous and sexy at the same time ? It is possible. Clear, dark, venetian, gold, or platinum : the blonde hair have a thousand and one shades and there are many ways of styling for the sublimate. The wavy hair, passing by the wet look trend or even the curly hair : discover without further delay, the haircuts and hairstyles trend the most popular of stars.

Hair trend : the wavy

One hears it everywhere, but, the trend “wavy hair”, what is it exactly ? It is a hairstyle very fashionable, which is to create beautiful ripples “natural” (“wavy” = corrugated), which gives us a look cool and sophisticated. In the street as on the red carpet, this hairstyle has been very successful, the fact that it is simple to reproduce, and above all easy to wear on a daily basis. Your best ally to achieve this effect wavy is neither more nor less… your straightening iron !

After having sprayed a spray thermoprotecteur on the whole of your hair, we put her straighteners at the root and there begins a smoothingbefore rotate his iron half-head of hair (so that it is placed in the “head” at the bottom). It descends slowly, then releases. This operation is repeated with each lock of hair (wide for optimal results), then we relaxes its loop by passing his hand, or a comb in his hair. Result : a wavy hair perfect !

Board : it prevents the iron buckle, that brings a result that is too sophisticated. What you’re looking for with this type of hairstyle, it is above all a result modern, fresh and natural.

Hair trend : the wet look

Another hairstyle very fashionable : the wet look. It is here to style his hair (already smoothed at the root level) to the rear. The goal ? Give them a “wet effect” (“wet” in English), as if it was coming out of the pool. At the time sexy and sophisticatedthis hairstyle is perfect for special occasions. It brings character to any outfit and exude perfectly to the face : ideal for putting on before makeup. Several stars have totally embraced this trend hair : Céline Dion, Shy’m, or Monica Bellucci.

To achieve a wet lookit starts already by well untangle her hair and smooth. We provide then a gel or wax capillary that you apply on the palm of the hand (a small amount is enough) before dispatcher the product evenly on the fingers. It then follows the movement prior to our comb with your fingers, and then, it distributes the product over the entire head of hair. A little bit of lacquer to fix everything and voila !

Board : we are trying to reproduce this hairstyle only for a few occasionsin order not to damage her hair (which can become brittle because of the excess of products used).

Hair trend : the curly

If the hair perfectly smooth, only have been in fashion for some time, today, the “curls” take the power ! The hairstyle “curly”or “curly hair”very representative of the beauty african, is, in effect, become very on-trend. Why we love it so much ? Because it puts just as much value the hair of the brown, of redheads as well as blondes and that it is feasible from the simple curlers foam : economical and effective ! They come in different sizes : the more they are, the more your curls will be plump, and vice versa, the bigger they are, the more your curls will be relaxed.

To achieve a hairstyle curlywe think first to moisten all of her hair using a spray bottle. Then, we wraps her hair strand by strand, starting from the tips towards the roots (and starting with the wicks located just above the forehead). It plaice then the end of the bigoudi, in order to secure it. Once this step completed, two options are available to you : dry your hair using a hair dryer or naturally in the open air. Once your hair is completely dry, remove a first bigoudi, and then divide your large loop into several small pieces, and then wrap the around your fingers to define them. Repeat the operation for each bigoudi removed. Once completed, place your hair preferably on the side of your choice, for a result more harmonious.

Board : It avoids the central line with this kind of hairstyle, for a more flattering.

