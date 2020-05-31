Star Trek 4 : Chris Hemsworth back soon ?

Star Trek is a little like musical chairs. We thought the franchise Star Trek dead and buried, Paramount announced last week that it has begun the production of a fourth episode with Zoe Saldana (The Guardians of the Galaxy) and Chris Pine (Wonder Woman). If the latter will resume eventually his role of Captain Kirk, so that he gave up a few months ago the costume, Chris Hemsworth could do the same. In fact, before interpreting the famous God of Thunder in the MCU, the australian actor has made a brief appearance in the skin of George Kirkthe father of James Kirk in the film of J. J. Abrams in 2009.

Chris Hemsworth back in the skin of George Kirk, anyone ?

Originally, the producers of Star Trek 4 had the ambition to bring back the character of Hemsworth and to do of his collaboration with his son, the central point of the film. However, the negotiations failed, and Chris Hemsworth not being excited by the scenario, the latter has preferred to refuse the role. However, it was without counting on the announcements of the last week ! More specifically, the Paramount would back George Kirk in the episodes that would follow this fourth installment. If nothing has yet been confirmed, one thing is certain it is that Chris Hemsworth would be more inclined to join the universe Star Trekif the scenario proved to be solid. Therefore, the Paramount will bring something special next script to his franchise and why not some greenbacks in addition to, if she wants to have a chance to make it back to the star of the MCU.