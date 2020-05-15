Star Wars has almost ruined the career of Natalie Portman

In an interview with the New Yorker actress oscar winner for Black Swan entrust not always be no discount for having participated in the second trilogy of the saga of the intergalactic signed George Lucas.

Suffice to say that the Force is not with her. Natalie Portman always wants to Star Wars fifteen years after the first appearance of Padmé Amidala. When asked by the New Yorkerthe actress of 33 years regrets clearly to have been part of the second trilogy George Lucas. Criticized by the fans but also by the journalists, the three films have nevertheless found a commercial success. Not enough for Portman: ‘everyone thought I was a bad actress. I was playing in the biggest box-office success of the decade and no director wanted to work with me anymore.”

Luckily for her, Mike Nichols took up his defence, by committing to Closer, between consenting adults. Far from Tatooine and the droids, she is playing a stripper in london in love. A decisive role in his career. It shows that this same director then recommended to Anthony Minghella for Cold Mountain. Following its merry way, it came to the ears of Wachowski, screenwriters V for vendetta. In 2011, she won the Oscar for best actress for Black Swan. Star Wars therefore has not ruined his career. But these few words are probably not reassured the new generation of the Awakening of the Force of J. J. Abrams.