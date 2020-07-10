Star Wars has inspired the directors of Infinity War, and Endgame

The brothers Russo, directors of Captain America : Civil War, Infinity war, and the End, are big fans of Star Wars. And the saga of George Lucas has influenced a lot in his work for Marvel.

The two directors had already mentioned the parallel between Infinity War and The Empire strikes backtwo films that leads to a failure of heroes. The last trilogy Star Wars not necessarily correspond to the vision the two brothers had in the series, but all of the films in the franchise have very inspired the duo to write the last two Avengers.

Credit : Marvel Studios

In a recent interview, Joe Russo, even going so far as to say that their recent Marvel movies were a little your “Empire” Star Wars “. “I think that, you know, the fact that Star Wars is so important for us to grow, we had to make our Empire, Star Wars Empire Infinity of the War, and Outcome. It was actually our expression of what these movies meant to us as children and what it had taken, and the patterns of the structure of the narrative that has been so important to us. We have been able to reproduce these models in these movies “says Russo.

Create movie experiences unforgettable

In addition to the narrative structures, the two filmmakers were also inspired by the way that Star Wars uses including the music to create great moments of cinema, very intense. “The music and the iconography and the drama of all of this that create some of the excitement and a kind of enthusiasm and excitement and danger and the danger. “it also calls to mind Joe Russo. With Endgameand the epic final battle, the filmmakers have tried to create one of these “ movie experiences “ viewers will remember for a long time.

Fans of the saga of George Lucas since childhood, the brothers Russo don’t seem to also not against the idea of making a next film in the franchise. “It would be great to play in this sandbox. “he recently told the website Comic Book Movie. For the moment, the two directors seem to be very busy with projects that involve, in particular, Robert Downey Jr., as well as other actors of the Marvel family. As for Star Wars, the future in the cinema of the saga for the time being is very clear. Lucasfilm and Disney seem to want to slow down the pace of the exits. In the meantime, the productions for the small screen are multiplying, with numerous new series in the Star Wars universe, which will be launched soon in Disney+.

Source : Comic Book