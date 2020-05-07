[Star Wars] May the 4th Be With You : the characters, the films and actors of the most popular on the web ?

The 4 may is a day dedicated to Star Wars. This festival was born through a game of words on the reply “May the Force be with you”. For the occasion, SEMrush reveals the characters, films of the franchise and players the most popular on the web among French internet users in 2020 (monthly average searches Google.fr in 2020).

The dark side-force on the web with Kylo Ren and Darth Vader

Kylo Ren, and the everlasting Darth Vader are the two characters from the franchise Star Wars the most sought-after by French internet users in 2020, with respectively 96 150 71 250 monthly searches on average. Master Yoda completes the podium and saves the face of the Jedi knights with 61 025 monthly searches on average in 2020. It should be noted that the heroes of the trilogies are not really in the favor of internet users : Luke Skywalker is 5th (46 675), Rey 7th (36 950) and Obi Wan 8th (28 625). And even Han Solo, some of the replicas are cults, only 12 (22 875) !

The film “A new hope” unknown to the battalion ?

Kylo Ren is there, therefore becoming THE villain of the franchise ? Not sure since he has no doubt of the popularity of the latest addition to the saga release in the end of the year 2019. With still 59 150 monthly searches, on average, “The Ascent of Skywalker” is the Star Wars film the most sought-after in 2020, far ahead of “return of The Jedi” (17 500), and “The empire strikes back” (16 850). However, the very first film, episode 4, released in 1977, is dead last with 2 045 monthly searches average : “A new hope” does not seem to be entered in the collective memory of French internet users.

Daisy Ridley powered by Star Wars

And side actors, there is there a correlation with the popularity of their characters ? Obviously, Adam Driver seems to be pulling its pin from the game with 209 875 monthly searches on average in 2020. His role in “Marriage Story” and his nomination for the Oscars are, without doubt, for something. Behind, the actress Daisy Ridley, more discreet, professionally speaking after the last “Star Wars” seems to surf on his character of Rey, with 190 250 monthly searches on average. It should be noted that Natalie Portman and her rich career remains first in web searches !