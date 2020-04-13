Star Wars, new trilogy : Which actors would be perfect to embody the new Jedi High Republic ?

Recently, we discussed on melty the Jedi of the future saga Star Wars, and today, we’re going to try to find out which actors and actresses would be perfect for the embody ! For the moment, these characters only exist in comics and novels published by Disney, but they will no doubt be used in the next trilogy film studios. A concept art and a description of each of them lets you know what they look like, physically as well as mentally. Below, you are therefore done a small list of actors who match with the profile of each of these Jedi !

This Jedi master is respected and always optimistic (if it reminds you of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this is normal). He trained at the same time as Avar Kriss, and when they are assembled on the same mission, their duo makes sparks ! Please do not hesitate to tell us what you think in the comments, but from our side, we would see well Sebastian Stan (Captain America) or Jamie Dornan (Fifty shades of Grey) slip into the costume of a teacher of the use of Force. Both aged 37 years, they have the perfect maturity to be a teacher’, while keeping the head side-burned, which fits perfectly with the description of Stellan Gio.

Sebastian Stan in the MCU

Described as the padawan of Stellan Gio, Vernestra is a brand new signet ring of the Jedi. At 16 years of age, it is a person bosseuse and more dedicated to the cause than other young people of his age. She is a little stuck between his adult role and the need to be an example for the children… To embody it, you can well imagine Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi) or Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), both aged 16 years. The first is still unknown, but his power’s and his innocence would be perfect for the role. The second is a star of world renown, a lover of movies, and action series !

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things

This Jedi Master Twi’lek is considered one of the best teachers in the Jedi Order in its ranks. Strong and wise, with a sense of humor, strong, always striving to become an improved version of itself ! This description wouldn’t she like a glove to a player as Matthew McConaughey or Owen Wilson ? Respectively, aged 50 and 51 years, the stars of True Detective and Wonder have sufficient experience in the cinema of action and comedy to portray this role with talent ! They are carved to embody Loden Greatstorm, and we hope that Disney will select one of the two…

Matthew McConaughey in Mud

This Jedi is one of the best masters of the High Republic. Of great compassion, she appears as theone of the models of that timethat many Jedi will attempt to follow. Always willing to sacrifice for the other, she manages to see the good in each person she meets, even if they want him evil… Some of the names of actresses are imposed on us by reading the features of this character : Blake Lively (Instinct of survival), Amanda Seyfried (Les Misérables) and Anna Paquin (True Blood). These actresses, accustomed to the roles of women with a big heart dives in environments that are violent, have all strings to their bow to make Avar Kriss credible on the screen !

Blake Lively in The Age of Adaline

This young Jedi to the temperament of fire has a great future ahead of her, but she is not capable to see it… long Live the spirit although too impulsive, she is a knight of the Jedi for a few weeks. Determined to prove herself to Avar, he or she must first learn to trust as much as she trusted the Force. Keke Palmer (the excellent Hustlers, in which our critic is here to read), 26 years old, or Tati Gabrielle (The New Adventures of Sabrina), 23 years old, have the age and charisma are ideal to embody a Jedi a bit cheeky and immature !