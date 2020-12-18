CELEBRITIES

Star Wars star Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

Posted on

The actor who starred in the original Star Wars trilogy as Boba Fett died after a long illness.

Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in the original films, has died at age 75.

The English actor died this Thursday at the hospital due to “health complications after many years living with Parkinson’s disease,” according to his agent.

Bulloch played the bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and Return of the Jedi in 1983.

A statement from his agent reads: “We are very sad to announce the death of actor Jeremy Bulloch today. He died peacefully, in the hospital, surrounded by his family ”.

