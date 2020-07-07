Star Wars, the new trilogy : The brothers Russo (Avengers Endgame) ready to make a movie about the distant universe ?

The universe of Star Wars continues to fascinate artists, as well as the public, and this despite the failure of the last trilogy produced by Disney. For example, this new theory from a fan explains the invalidity of stormtroopers in the battle, a topic that has always irritated the public ! About this major inconsistency The Ascent of Skywalker with The Last Of The Jedi, on the back of the helmet of Kylo Ren, raises the hairs of the avid spectators… But these defects of the saga did not stop the filmmakers very much in vogue to want to pass to the orders of one of the upcoming films of the franchise ! This is particularly the case with the brothers Russo, who are to be the popular Avengers Infinity War and Endgame.

Oscar Isaac and Star Wars

“It is an amazing world. It is true that in a given time, it would be exciting to play in this sandboxbut I think that there are a lot of stories that are told in this time, and that there are a lot of great filmmakers who are working there“have you confessed in an interview with the Comic of the Movie. This is not the first time that Joe and Anthony Russo share your love for Star Wars with the journalists. The Empire Counter-Attack it is one of their main sources of inspiration… there is even a reference to the world in The Captain America Of The Civil War, when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) designs a plan of imitation of the battle of Hoth ! Knowing that last year, the filmmakers have spent a day in the facilities of Lucasfilm, nothing is impossible. Fingers crossed to one day have the opportunity to discover what is your vision of Star Wars !