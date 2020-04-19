Star Wars – The phantom menace on Disney+ : what becomes of Jake Lloyd, the young Anakin Skywalker ?

Her pretty little face blonde, his mischievous smile in The phantom Menace, the first part of the second Star Wars trilogy, has not escaped anyone. In 1999, Jake Lloyd, 10 years ago, assumes the role of the young Anakin Skywalker. Of course, it is the consecration !

© LUCAS FILM

And if the saga of George Lucas is not his first experience in front of the camera – he has made some appearances in TV series like Er or The chameleon and gave the reply to Arnold Schwarzenegger in The race to the toy -the young Jake accesses all of a sudden to the rank of star, planetary… And do not live necessarily very well. Especially at school, where his classmates spend their time to mock him or ask him for autographs. “Some of the children were really nasty with me. They were the sound of the lightsaber every time they saw me. It was completely crazy, î he told in 2012 a reporter from the Sun. “My school life was really a living hell – and I had to do up to 60 interviews a day.” An experience traumatic than Jake Lloyd tells that he destroyed all the memories and derivatives that it had in the film.

The young actor will turn, however, two other films : My buddy Mac heroes of the stars in 2001, and Madison in 2005, before definitively put an end to a young promising career : “I learned to hate the cameras pointed at me.” The young man has promised not to put a foot on a film set. But we would prefer

