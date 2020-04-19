Star Wars – The phantom menace on Disney+ : what becomes of Jake Lloyd, the young Anakin Skywalker ?

Her pretty little face blonde, his mischievous smile in The phantom Menace, the first part of the second trilogy Star Wars, has not escaped anyone. In 1999, Jake Lloyd, 10 years ago, assumes the role of the young Anakin Skywalker. Of course, it is the consecration !

© LUCAS FILM

And if the saga of George Lucas is not his first experience in front of the camera – he has made some appearances in TV series such as Emergency or The chameleon and given the reply to Arnold Schwarzenegger in The race to the toy – the young Jake accesses all of a sudden to the rank of star, planetary… And do not live necessarily very well. Especially at school, where his classmates spend their time to mock him or ask him for autographs. “Some of the children were really nasty with me. They were the sound of the lightsaber every time they saw me. It was completely crazy, î he told in 2012 a reporter from the Sun. “My school life was really a living hell – and I had to do a maximum of 60 interviews per day.“An experiment at this point traumatic than Jake Lloyd tells that he destroyed all the memories and derivatives that it had in the film.

The young actor will turn, however, two other films : My buddy Mac heroes of the stars in 2001 and Madison in 2005, before definitively put an end to a young promising career : “I learned to hate the cameras pointed at me“. The young man has promised not to put a foot on a film set. But we would prefer to see it return to the film as in the topic, various facts, as was the case a few months ago.

© AP/SIPA

In June 2015, Jake Lloyd was arrested in Charleston, North Carolina, after a long chase with the police. An “off the road” (over against a tree for that matter) that could occur at the same time TMZ revealed that Jake Lloyd would have assaulted his mother earlier in the year. At the time, the famous site people said that the 26 march 2015, Lisa Lloyd, the mother of the ex-actor, would have contacted the police because her son had to take it. He would have been criticized for having “ruined his life” before him assener knocks, causing bruises and muscle pain. Contacted by TMZ, Lisa Lloyd had confirmed the information, stating that his son suffered from schizophrenia since the age of 19 years. In 2016, the former actor would have been interned in a psychiatric hospital.

