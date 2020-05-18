“Starboy” has ruined their relationship !

How is the singer The Weeknd has-t-he ruined the relationship between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez ? It tells you everything !

How to “Starboy” has ruined the relationship between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez ! MCE TV gives you more details.

As the saying goes: in love as in war all the blows are allowed ! And often it is yet in love we suffer the most.

Moreover, the rivalry between Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid is a good example ! Yet two pretty women were friends.

In fact, they were the same part of the band of friends of Taylor Swift. But that was before a young man gets involved !

Want want … It will not be The Weeknd ?

And if ! But first let us give you a to refresh the memory !

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd began dating in 2015. In any case, this is the first time that the future rival of Selena Gomez will be seen in public with the young man.

In fact, this was also during the festival Coachella. Festival or rather grand rendez-vous of the biggest stars on the planet !

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid : a man in common

It is at this point that the two are a couple. Finally breaking up a million times laterwithout ever really knowing if they broke up for good a day.

However, the tombeur started dating Selena Gomez in 2017. The same year in which Justin Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin.

The latter being the former of The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez, the former in love with the canadian singer. We will say as well that the two men are left.

Some time after announced their relationship, Bella Hadid has unsubscribed the account Instagram of the pretty singer. And vice-versa !

In October 2017 Selena Gomez and The Weeknd left. The latter also wrote the song ” Call Out My Name “.

Last year the singer would have re-subscribed to the angel of Victoria’s Secret. She even commented one of his pictures.

However the dummy then deleted his post. The latest news they have yet to unfollow !

And we we understand nothing ! Case to follow.

Tags : Bella Hadid – bella hadid, the weeknd – selena gomez – Selena Gomez Bella Hadid – Selena Gomez Bella Hadid friendship – selena gomez the weeknd – the weeknd