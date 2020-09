StarCraft: Remastered is a 2017 remastered version of the 1998 real-time technique computer game StarCraft as well as its developmentBrood War It maintains the gameplay of the initial video games yet includes remastered ultra-high-definition graphics, re-recorded sound, as well as Blizzard’s modern-day online attribute collection. The remaster was created over a year as well as consisted of playtesting from specialist StarCraft gamers. It is prepared for launch in 2nd quarter, 2017.

