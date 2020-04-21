starlet of reality tv to be a lawyer !

Then it became known thanks to reality tv, Kim Kardashian has decided to expand its projects. She wants to become a lawyer !

In his youth, Kim Kardashian became known through the reality tv. If she continues on this path, she has decided to pursue other projects. She does everything for to become a lawyer at the age of 39 years.

Born October 21, 1980 in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian (who died of cancer of the esophagus in 2003). The latter is especially known to have defended the football player O. J. Simpson accused of having killed his wife.

A few years later, the mother of Kim Kardashian, married Bruce Jenner. Together they had two daughters : Kendall and Kylie. Their father later Caitlyn Jenner and go away from their mother.

If the reality tv propels Kim Kardashian on the front of the stage, it is the dissemination ofa pornographic video with singer Ray-J, which has become know in the whole world.

After that, Kim Kardashian decides to make a reality tv show ” Keeping Up With The Kardashians “ with the members of his family. This program reveals the daily life of his brother Rob, her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, but also Kendall and Kylie.

Many of the projects which earn millions of dollars

Kim Kardashian decided to launch his own reality tv show with his older sister Kourtney Kardashian. Thus they become the stars of “Kim and Kourtney in New York “.

The young woman starts also in the film. She also played in many american series such as “How I Met Your Mother “ in 2009. In the same year, she released her 1st perfume.

Since then, she also continues to develop its flavors. The last, released recently, has been done in collaboration with Kris Jenner. Before she had already collaborated with sisters Kylie Jenner, but also Khloé and Kourtney.

In 2011, she also decides to begin in the music. She released her 1st hit ” Jam (Turn it up) “. At the head of the beauty brand KKW Beauty (2017), it was also created KKW Fragrance, a perfume brand and SKIMS, a brand of underwear (2019).

Thanks to the reality tv, its brands and its many projects, Kim Kardashian harvest millions of dollars. But now, the supermodel wants to start something new. It wants to become a lawyer.

A whole new passion for the law

Since she has argued in favour of a prisoner, the beautiful is found a true passion for the defense. In 2018, the mother of four children is put in the head to release a great-grandmother of 62 years old who was serving a sentence of life in prison.

Justice was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1997 for money laundering, but also drug trafficking. Kim Kardashian had met with Donald Trump to grant him the presidential pardon.

After this success, she had confided on her Twitter account that she wished at any price : ” to continue this important work by working with organizations that fight for longer than me and who deserve to be recognized “ .

Thanks to it, the prisoner Rodney Reed, convicted for the abduction, rape and murder of a young woman 19 years of age, escaped the sentence of death, 5 days before his execution. For to pursue his new dreamthe beautiful is thus returned to the school to learn the law.

Kim Kardashian at the head of a large family

Side private life, Kim Kardashian has had many marriages. In a 1st time, she married Damon Thomas in 2000. They divorced four years later. Then she has a brief relationship with Ray J. In 2011, she married again with Kris Humphries.

She asks divorce after 72 days. It is in 2012 that she found love with a rapper. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married on may 24, 2014. Together they had many children.

In a first step, the candidate of reality tv has her little girl North. And then his little boy Saint. She knows, moreover, of health concerns during her 2nd pregnancy. She had suffered from pre-eclampsia, a disease that causes high blood pressure and concerns at the level of the irrigation of the placenta during pregnancy.

Finally, North West was born on 5 December 2015. For her other children, the mom makes using a surrogate. Subsequently, his 2nd daughter of Chicago-born January 15, 2018. And then her last child Psalm sees the light of day last year.

