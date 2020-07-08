Starliner and the moorings failed, what has not worked? The response of NASA

In the field of space the failure is always around the corner. You can also just only a small error in the design phase and everything can go wrong. However, the important thing is to analyze how it happened and to look for concrete solutions.

Well, according also to what is reported by NASASpaceFlight (via Engadget), NASA and Boeing long ago have format, of mutual agreement, a dedicated team that is busy to investigate what happened in the context of the mission failed at the end of 2019. For those who were wondering, yes: we’re talking about the capsule Starliner, which was launched successfully but later failed to dock with the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the information disclosed by various international sources, insiders may need to perform several changes before that Starliner could go back to perform its task. In fact, the investigations team have detected some “problems” in the process used the last time. Among these, one of the most emblematic is the method used for the test: Boeing has carried out its tests in a more “segments” separated, by splitting the process from the launch to the dock in phases. This has caused a calibration does not correct the time of the on-board computer, problems with the engines and various other headaches. In total, there would be about 80 “guide lines” to follow to resolve the latter.

Unfortunately, the failure is doing to delay the usage of the capsule of Boeing in missions with human crew. Do you think that the first forecasts concerning the possible transport of astronauts, already starting from the summer of 2020. However, currently it is difficult to see a future of this kind in the short term, given that by the time you speak “simply” of a possible new attempt without a crew by the end of the year.

NASA has confirmed the various “guidelines” through the official website.