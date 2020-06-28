stars help the EU to collect funds for research

A poster prestigious to raise funds for a vaccine against the new coronavirus. Saturday night, stars of the song, actors, athletes and politicians came together virtually to raise funds to help Europe to develop a vaccine. The show, sponsored by the european Commission in collaboration with the organization Global Citizen, lasted approximately 1 hour 30 minutes, with clips interspersed with political messages. The entertainment was provided by the former wrestler and now actor star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Forest Whitaker, Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek intervened, along side music by Miley Cyrus, the band Coldplay, or even Shakira. France was represented by Chris (formerly named Christine and the Queens) and his clip The vita nuova, registered under the glass roof of the Grand Palais. A title evocative of the life after, got rid of the virus.

6,15 billion collected so far by the EU

The president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyden, announced that it has received up to now almost 6.15 billion euros to fund research of a vaccine, of which 4.9 billion from the european investment Bank. “We would never put an end to this pandemic when it will be over-over,” she said at the opening of this virtual event.

“And this means that any person in the world has access to testing, treatment and vaccines. Regardless of the place where she lives, where she is from and her looks.”