Stars speak of the death of George Floyd

"And there is a code of cop, which allows you to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is cuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing watch, and he struggled to say , "please, I can't breathe" when your knee is on his neck .. not his back, but his neck – cutting off his air. The code of the font must become a moral code. Code of ethics. Code of HUMANITY. Know that if you don't calm down, then this man is going to die. So when you decide that you do not relax, your intention is to kill. And that is what it was. George Floyd, said, "officer, I can't breathe" as he struggled for air . He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be accused, I'm sure. Held responsible. But then where is the greater responsibility? The leadership of the healing. More importantly , the leadership to EQUALITY. We win in the end when we can standardize equality. I'm sorry for the family of Floyd. My heart is breaking for you. the process begins now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality. "