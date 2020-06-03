Stars train you on the MasterClass, which raises 90 million euros

Actress Natalie Portman is part of the celebrities to give course — HBE/HSS/WENN.COM/SIPA



Learn all about the production of movies, listening to Martin Scorsese ? To raise its level of play to the chess in the company of Garry Kasparov ? Or, to refine his talent to cook with Gordon Ramsay ? It is possible with the platform MasterClass. For an annual subscription of about 160 euros, the user may follow more than 85 courses run by many celebrities in several areas. The start-up, in full growth, comes to raise approximately € 90 million to develop its service to the international, tells Forbes.

STARTING SOON: Anna Wintour joins #MasterClassLive today at 5pm PT/8pm et AND. Tune in! — MasterClass (@masterclass) May 20, 2020

For the moment, the course taught by Jodie Foster, Hans Zimmer, Anna Wintour or even Natalie Portman are offered in English. If users are found mostly in the United States, accurate Presse-Citron. This brake should, however, be soon lifted. MasterClass will also review the content of the training courses, because some courses have proven to be superficial, tells the american media.

A turnover multiplied by ten

The health crisis has helped to consolidate the sales MasterClass. “There are weeks that we have done ten times more than last year in terms of revenues,” said David Rogier, its president and co-founder. The investors also believe that distance education has the wind in its sails.

“It’s Hollywood meets Harvard. Online education has not been compelling enough until now, and has not experienced the same success as the movies or the series “, stated from his side, Deborah Quazzo of GSV Ventures. The volume of research of educational sites has increased more than 1,000 % over the period from 12 January to 28 march, according to a study of the company Algolia, which has focused particularly on France and the United States, tells Presse-Citron.