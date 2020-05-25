Stars who have revealed to suffer from anxiety and depression for the containment

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people have experienced episodes of anxiety or depression. The stars were keen to support and encourage those who are suffering the most and show them that they are not alone.

There are many stars to be given about their mental disorders, but also anxiety and depression with which they have been fighting for years. If a lot of personalities came together to raise funds to support the nursing staff, others had a different gift : that of their testimonies and encouragement on the psychological plane. In this month of awareness raising on mental health in the United States, the subject has several times been broached in discussions in videoconference at testimonials or simply by celebrities, who have individually decided to entrust themselves to their audience, especially on social networks. The idea is to encourage people suffering from disorders or diseases to go see a specialist or to talk to their entourage.

Dance, writing, meditation…

Benevolence is total, the celebrities have tried to deliver their best advice. Meditation exercises offered by Emma Stone to beauty treatments developed by Emily Ratajkowski, through a simple request to the help recommended by Demi Lovato, a wind of encouragement and support has blown since the beginning of the confinement. All of these stars have gone through depressive episodes and anxiety, or the cross, they use their fame to good use and deliver a message of solidarity with those who suffer in silence.

