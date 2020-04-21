Start Game of Thrones in 2020 after all the world : witness

A year ago almost to the day, the season 8 of Game of Thrones held the world in suspense, including the vast majority of the members of the team madmoiZelle met every Monday at lunch, drawings by taping together in front of the small tv in the room breakfast.

However, if you are very diligent in VlogMad, you may have noticed : at the time, I was not part of this majority.

My repulsion to the series Game of Thrones

I must admit, I didn’t particularly arguments that would explain my total refusal to put me to this series in a time where not everyone had it in the mouth.

To tell you everything, I’m a little bit of the kind to be disgusted by everything that arouses an enthusiasm generalized : I’ve never seen Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings not more, and I have taken a long time before they put me to la Casa de Papel (that I love now, by the way).

Attention, hear me well : I don’t think being “more cool” than the others because I’m not interested in what everyone seems to love.

It’s just that I can’t bear the forceurs, and I’m sorry that you announce it if you’re one of those people, but repeating “ I juuuure this is the BEST series you’ll NECESSARILY love it, is not possible otherwise “it has the opposite effect on me.

If I don’t want to watch a series as popular as it is, I’d like to not have to justify myself in the same way that one does not ask someone who refuses to eat cheese to provide detailed argument.

Yes but you Can’t Know If you Have not tried

Of course. At the same time you’ve never tried to make you fuck with a baguette tradition, Jean-Luc, and yet it is not on your bucket list as far as I know.

In short, what I want to say is that it would be great if some fail the cluster to the people who do not have the same desires as them.

Last year, I refused all the more to make me Game of Thrones that I knew that 7 seasons waiting for me, and that the risk of me making spoiler season 8, which was at the heart of the news at that time, was more important than ever.

The fact that I work for one media does not help, frankly, not more : between the recap funny Mymy, the podcast Game of Thronesthe articles, theories… You can say that I’ve eaten daily.

In the background, I don excluais not starting the series a day (while Stars Warsfor example , C DEATH), it’s just that I quickly reached a point of saturation that I wanted to burn the Internet every time that I saw the mouth of Jon Snow.

I also wrote an article a little salty at the end of the 8th season, to express my joy that this series is finally over.

In the meantime, I put a little water in my wine. But I hate to always be the face of Jon Snow.

Get to Game of Thrones after all the world

Last weekend, tired of not being really excited by any series since Sex Education and The Casa de PapelI finally yielded to my guy who proposed to me Game of Thrones since months.

Well, the truth is that I ask him every day if I can wear makeup, and the only condition to which he told me that he would accept, is that I watch the first two episodes of GoT.

It is thus that I found myself, on a beautiful Saturday morning in April, to quell the very first episode of the first season of a series, of which I hear so much about for years that I feel I know already the characters.

I also was shocked by the youth of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner at the beginning of the pilot !

In fact, it’s very funny for me to watch Game of Thrones only now because I am aware of several twists important to the plot, and especially the end.

Seeing Bran climb at the beginning of the first episode, I knew that it would eventually fall one way or another because I saw him in a wheelchair to be named king in the very last episode.

I know that Arya, Sansa, Jon, Daenerys, Cersei or Jaime will be there until the end or almost. I know that these last two will die together, as they come into the world.

I know that Daenerys has a bond of filiation with Jon Snow (his aunt I think), and I know that they eventually sleep together, and that she will die of the hand of the one at the end of the series, without knowing when or how they’ll meet.

I know that Cersei will be made prisoner, which would cost him his beautiful blonde hair (and she keeps a cup of shit until the end), but I do not know when or in what circumstances.

I’ve seen Daenerys do Dracarys (this is how it’s said ?) and put the city to fire and blood at the end of season 8.

I’ve heard of the battle of Arya with the White Walker, who had caused the emergence of the “Arya Challenge” on the Internet. I also knew that his mantra was “Not Today” even before having heard his instructor say it for the first time.

But the most fun (for me anyway), is that most of the time, I have no idea what will bring all these elements to occur.

I was also very surprised to see that Daenerys was not the go of Jon Snow from the start !

My theories on the following Game of Thrones

For info, I am currently at episode 8 of season 1.

I told myself that it would be fun to formulate theories about the following Game of Thronesand why not update it as I advance in the series !

Of course, I count on you to don’t spoiler in the comments.

According to me, here’s what will happen more or less distant in GoT :

Daenerys (who is currently pregnant with Khal Drogo) did not attends her in birth not to a boy, contrary to what is expected : either it will be a girl, either she will lose her baby (in a battle or something like that).

Khal Drogo will die is crossing the Strait, during the battle that the arrival of the Dothrakis will be generated.

Daenerys will be made a prisoner by the Stark and it is like that that she will meet Jon Snow.

To him, it will be one of the first to see the White Walkers, and it will seek to inform his family : considered as a deserter, he will be supposed to die but his father did resolve never to kill him.

Daenerys is the sister of the mother of Jon Snow.

Sansa and Joffrey don’t get married.

Varys will continue to be a magnet to drama up to the end without really knowing which side it is.

In the episode where I am, the king Robert, has just died, and Joffrey claims its legitimacy as an heir, while Ned Stark is opposed to it : I think that in the aftermath of the war that will be triggered, Cersei is taken prisoner (it is there that she is going to lose his hair) and Jaime will probably be exiled.

Joffrey, him, will aim to avenge the humiliation of his parents and will continue to be a good son of a bitch for a while.

Here it is. According to my guy I’m right at 20% but I know that he said that so that I don’t doubt anything.

In any case, I look forward to see more, I think that I am not at the end of my surprises !

