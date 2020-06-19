Start: why is it Bad, the wife of Cobb, who has committed suicide ?

After the release of the film is already 10 years old, and as a result of numerous positive reviews, the movie Inception by Christopher Nolan is without doubt one of the greatest films in the history of cinema.

However, many of the questions revolve around this movie in the end that most viewers do not understand, and even the actor Leonardo DiCaprio himself has pointed out in his interviews.

But what interests us here is the wife of Cobb, Mal is played by Marion Cotillard, and her suicide before the events of the Creation. Why is the taking of life ?

The reasons of his suicide

The film of Christopher Nolan talking about people out of the ordinary that can influence the dreams, which leads viewers to constantly wonder if what they see is a dream. A dream within a dream (sometimes in another dream), or the film version of reality, assuming that this is not just a dream in the mind of Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio).

It is for this reason that many people are so lost in the movie. But what, then, is the nature of Evil ?

This question takes us back to a scene in which Cobb explains to the newest member of his team, Ariadne (Ellen Page), the reasons for the suicide of his wife. Cobb and Mal have tested the technology of shared dreams when they ended up in Limbo (a term that refers to the subconscious infinite).

His wife, obsessed by this power no longer wanted to return to the real world, which has pushed Cobb to perform a rudimentary version of Inception (planting an idea in the subconscious of someone) for the reactivation of your totem. And although he has managed to plant a simple idea that your world is not real in your mind, this has continued to affect you even after you wake up, and not in a helpful way, either.

Returning to reality, the Evil is gradually convinced that what she believed that the real world is actually a dream, and tried to persuade Cobb to “wake up” by suicide.

Cobb refused and decided to do it alone and killed himself using the hat to Cobb to do the same. After this, Cobb has been continuously tormented by the projection of Evil through his own subconscious mind, which has consistently sabotaged their attempts to infiltrate the dreams of others, and reminded him of his own doubts about the reality.

The same view of the final scene (sadly ambiguous) of the film, neither he nor the public can know with certainty if the version of the reality of the movie is very ” real “, especially because the totem is now used is the same as that of the Evil was before his death.