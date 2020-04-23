Stassi Schroeder explodes at Beautiful Clark on Kristen Doubt

Beautiful Clark has been taken between girlfriend Stassi Schroeder and his former best friend Kristen Doubt Tuesdays’ “Rules Vanderpump” – and this was not a fun place to be.

Kristen has been with both Stassi and Katie Maloneythe two women, claiming that their friendship is definitely over. Beautiful, however, was still friends with Kristen, a fact which has clearly upset her other half.

Stassi said that she had been “triggered” by the behaviour of Katie around his man, before joining their drama of the season 2 in the mix “It’s weird, and it really f – king triggered me and this old when she was with Sandoval Jax, betrayed me and lied about it for a very very long time. “

With all this strangeness between them, Stassi, Katie and Kristen still had to promote their wine Witches of WeHo with a big party. Schroeder wanted nothing to do with it, reiterating his desire to move away from the partnership when their contract was in effect.

“I’m Beyonce and I’m ready to go”, she said in a confessional.

While the women organize the party – or, as Kristen said, she has organized the festival while Katie “helped” and Stassi did “absolutely nothing” – Beautiful’orchestrait its own event with Lisa Vanderpump. You see, he had planned to propose the next day and Lisa has volunteered to organize an engagement party with their friends and family after Stassi (hopefully) said yes.

Lisa said that they should invite Kristen to the engagement party, with a Beautiful saying that he would see how everything was going to be at the event wine in the evening and would go from there. Well, according to the event, it is safe to say that Kristen does will probably not be inviting.

On the night of the witches, Beautiful has tried to tell Stassi that they could at least keep Kristen “at the end of arm”, but she had not. She begged “to be in agreement with me, not wanting to be friend with someone who stresses me out and get me out of my life instead of the worse”.

After this conversation tense, he then spoke to Kristen, who asked him if they were still friends. He said that of course they were, but he would probably not “the biggest hug like I would normally do” with Stassi watching.

“So you can’t be my friend because Stassi doesn’t love me?” Asked by Kristen, at point-blank, “are you not allowed to have friends with whom she is not friend?” He said he just didn’t want to upset Stassi, prompting Kristen to ask: “are you afraid of it?”

To worsen the situation, Stassi came when Kristen said to him: “I just try to talk to my friend.”

“My boyfriend”, corrected Stassi, saying that the comment of Doubt was “a thing so weird to say.” While Kristen took the leak, she stated that the confrontation was “inappropriate at a party of wine”.

Kristen is no longer part of the conversation, Stassi was then referred to Nice, saying that he had nothing to Doubt. “Do you want to run after it? Are you so upset by the end of your friendship?” she asked. “What is it? I am shaken to the core. What the hell are you doing, why are you so angry about it? You continue to choose Kristen!”

“You don’t choose who are my friends Stassi”, he replied, saying that he always had the right to treat Kristen as a friend. As he asked her why she was so upset, she replied that he “had something weird”.

“You can come home to Kristen or you can go with me,” him she said. “I feel so embarrassed and so bizarre and I can’t believe you made me do it at this time. I’m upset and you refuse to look at me! I’m your f-king, isn’t it? Am I not? Beautiful, isn’t it?! “

Then he threw a blank look, Stassi came out. While the world watched in shock, as he then said to Katie: “I’m supposed to propose to him tomorrow.”

Although this doesn’t sound good, we all know the two ended up getting engagedwith the proposal aired on the episode of next week.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs on Tuesdays on Bravo.