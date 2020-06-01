Stassie : the BBF Kylie Jenner in lingerie Savage X Fenty Rihanna (photo)

For the promo of her lingerie, the brand Savage X Fenty Rihanna does not hesitate to put in front of the stars. The last in date is the one made by Stassie, the best friend of Kylie Jenner.

“We saw you Stassie ! “has writing the account Instagram Savage X Fenty ! A legend that comes to accompany a beautiful picture of the best friend of the mother of Stormi. In fact, the last door, his garment yellow and is sitting on a bed !

Users have loved this photo ! In fact, it accounts for already thousands of likes and thousands of comments all the more adorable as each other !

As well, fans of the beautiful Stassie hope now see also Kylie Jenner underwear Fenty ! Indeed, the young women dress in very often the same way… They are not best friends for nothing !