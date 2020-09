The gamer can connect with survivors beyond their team: trading with them, aiding them or hiring them. The video game includes 2 partnership meters, the initial identifies if a survivor can be hired, and also the 2nd determines if they can be regulated. Only one survivor can be regulated at once, though the gamer can ask an AI-controlled survivor to accompany them, and also in specific objectives, several AI-controlled survivors will certainly come with the gamer.

Download Now