“Stay,” a brand new Busta Rhymes & Drake produced by J Dilla appeared on the canvas

We have a triple combo winner : Busta Rhymes, Drake, and the legendary producer J Dilla in the song ” Stay Down “.

Busta Rhymes could be one of the MC more technical, fast, and respects the game, not everything has always been rosy for him. After a moment of floating in his career, he decided in 2013 to join the ranks of Lil Wayne and Cash Money Records to revive himself. Unfortunately, the return to the long-awaited summit will not take place. This is not to say that at this time, the fire-breathing dragon has not delivered a couple of gold nuggets, as evidenced by our piece of the day, ” Stay “, in collaboration with Drake.

About this title revealed unexpectedly on the canvas, Drake adopts a flow worthy of his best pieces rappés of the time, before it becomes a rap / R&B more ” the blue flower “. Busta your side gives us a verse to flow slower, which is the goal always with the signature raspy voice, which has contributed to its success. The icing on the cake, the production of the song is an instrumental created by the late genius of the machines of Detroit, the brilliant J Dilla.

This allows us to say that this title has been registered at the time or Busta Rhymes it was signed on the label Birdmanit is an interview conducted in 2013 by the magazine Rolling Stone. In it, the rapper from new york were talking about this collab. ” Drake is working on a new album. Your agenda is very busy. You can expect that something will eventually happen, we can work together. It was developed on a beat by J. Dilla. This is amazing.”

This piece in collaboration with Busta Rhymes has finally not been retained in the album Nothing Was The Samethe album of Drake launched in 2013, the purpose is revealed to us in the day of today. Take advantage of this pleasant surprise, especially as the title could well be cleared quickly from the canvas, as often happens with leaks.