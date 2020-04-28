Stay at home with these movies

Mexico city.- The children’s Day approach and you need to be creative to compensate for the small # QuédateEnCasa and enjoy some of titles for children of Diamond Films México, that you can find on various digital platforms.

Dolls ugly. Extraordinarily ugly

There are many years, dolls were created to give happiness to all the children of the world. The most beautiful living in a magical city where everything is perfect. On the other hand, the Uglydolls, the stuffed animals imperfect, live Feolandia, a world in which nobody is the judge and in which they feel happy and protected. But what would happen if these two worlds were united?

Director: Kelly Asbury Cast: Mario Bautista, Sofía Reyes and Tini Stoessel. (2016)

1 h 37 min

Valerian and the city of a thousand planets

In the Eighteenth century, the agents of the Earth, Valerian and Laureline are sent by the minister of Defence to explore a new world on the brink of civil war, in order to detect if they are a potential threat to the earth.

Director: Luc Besson Cast: Cara Delevingne, Dane DeeHaan, Clive Owen and Ethan Hawke. (2017)

2 h 17 min

Ratchet and Clank

Ratchet is a young mechanic who dreams of being a ranger, galactic. His life changes when he meets Clank, a small robot with high intelligence. Together, they will stop the plans of the evil Drek, an alien being who seeks to destroy the planet Tenemule.

Director: Jericca Cleland and Kevin Munroe (2016).

1 h 32 min

Paddington

A young bear from peru who has a passion for the british culture is sent to London by her aunt after a disaster, however, on his arrival in the city, he realizes that this is not as he had imagined, and his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets the Brown family.

Director: Paul King Voices the original: Nicole Kidman, Sally Hawkins and Ben Wishaw. (2014)

1 h 35 min

Crazy nuts 2

A mayor is corrupt wants to destroy a park to build an amusement park. Squirrel surly catch and his friends are not going to stand idly by to watch them destroy the park, they will fight to preserve it!

Director: Cal Brunker Cast: Jasckie Chan, Isabela Moner and Will Arnett. (2017)

2 1 h 35 min

