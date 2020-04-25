Steelers made their debut at the draft recruiting Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers were presented in the draft by choosing the open receiver of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Chase Claypool.

Pittsburgh did not choose in the first round after making a trade with the Miami Dolphins to welcome back defensive Minkah Fitzpatrick last season.

Claypool, a 6-foot, 4-inches tall and 229 pounds, ended his collegiate career at Notre Dame with 150 receptions for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The receiver, born in Canada, he joins an offensive led by field marshal Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.