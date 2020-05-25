Stéphane Bahoken (Angers): “No need to eat meat all the time” – Foot – L1 – Angers

Stéphane Bahoken has looked at The Game Changers, a documentary produced by, among others, Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger, oriented but typing, which tells how to improve its performance with meals more greens and less rich in animal protein. And he had the place. Since, the attacker of the SCO (28 years old on Thursday) has modified its eating habits, this does not affect its performance, since, before the stop of the L1, he had registered two goals against Montpellier (1-0, 22 February) and Brest (1-0, 29 February). In order to discuss his conversion, we found at Angers aroundorecchiette truffle, at the beginning of march, when it was still possible to go to the restaurant. We have taken up its new Friday, and, if he admits a few sprains to his new diet because of the confinement, the striker intends to pursue it.