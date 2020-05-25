Stephane Bahoken speaks on his new diet

At 27 years of age, Stephane Bahoken tried the bet to change your diet. A recipe which has borne fruit, and on which he confides today. The attacker of the SCO has changed its eating habits in the last six months. Without affecting its performance.

Injured in the hamstring in the month of November, Stephane Bahoken, has taken the decision to change the diet. After watching the documentary named “The Game Changers” (produced by, among others, Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger, oriented but typing, which tells how to improve its performance with meals more greens and less rich in animal proteins), the Lion Indomptable has decided to change his diet.

A strategy for the time paid as the tells the attacker in the journal the Team : “I said to myself that this could have an added value on my performance. With time, I realize that I don’t need to eat meat all the time. And that even without meat, I feel good “.

He then commented on the reaction of his club in the face of his new habit : “ When you’re a professional, the club forces you to anything, it is up to you to take your responsibilities “, before continuing on to the effects on his body : “ On the ground, I really felt sharper, faster, sharper. I don’t know if it was due to that, but I had found sensations. Physically, I felt fine. Last year, I had a lot of cramping, now I have less. Is this related to ? I don’t know. (…) When we did the weigh-in at the club, I was at 88.2 kg. Before, I was at 90. You lose weight because meat is hard to digest’ “in concluding, then, to a more environmentally friendly of this practice : “May-be they abuse, when they say that one hamburger requires 3000 litres of water. But on the modes of production, modes of slaughter … You say to yourself, that we may kill fewer animals “.