Stéphane Plaza reveals the neurological disorder he suffers from

Stéphane Plaza was explained on Instagram the disability from which he suffers, and always has.

There are many personalities to suffer from disorder or disability that has not prevented to make a career. Stéphane Plaza is the latest evidence. Thursday 14 may 2020 on Instagram, the facilitator 49-year-old was part of the neurological disorder from which he suffers. By posting the face of eight celebrities from Einstein to Johnny Hallyday, as well as Jean Dujardin and, of course, the hers, the presenter of “Recherche appartement ou maison” on M6, has requested under its publication, what was the point in common between these personalities. “No, not their beauty or their exceptional talent… well, not that…”, he joked.

Definition of dyspraxia

The famous real estate agent then revealed the answer. “But dyspraxia”, he confessed. He would obviously not stay there and did not leave his students, internet users without knowing what it is. “Basically it is an alteration of the communication between the brain and the body, the two work very well, but not together!” he explained in his development. Stéphane Plaza was then decided to list the symptoms of this neurological disorder, and they are many. “Clumsiness, dyslexia, difficulty controlling his strength and do his shoe laces (those are for me), organization, storage, retrieval in the time complicated, and difficulty toileting alone between other… but great creativity,” he acknowledged.

As with all teaching, a conclusion is necessary to draw a moral or a lesson of the topic. Here, Stéphane Plaza has put the emphasis on the uniqueness of each. “Disability is a form of singularity that still puts in value as other qualities unsuspected”. He ends his text with a nice proverb : “Be different simply means that you are brave enough to be yourself”, he concluded.

Has to read also : “I often cry in the evening” : Stéphane Plaza reveals her “flaws”