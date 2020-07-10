Stéphane Plaza “under pressure”, than face his opponent in the middle of an appointment !

As every Friday, in the Hunters apartment, Stéphane Plaza between the competition in order to determine which of him, or the real estate agent in front of him, he will be the big winner of the week. This Friday, July 10, the best friend of Karine Le Marchand was the fight against Jonathan, a real estate agent of marseille, who went in search of an apartment of 65 square meters minimum, in the heart of the phocean city. Equal to itself, the host, 50 years of age was based not only on his deep knowledge of the real estate sector to win the final of the Hunters away, but also in their lack of sincerity inimitable.

A Regular joke

And it showed from the beginning this Friday, July 10, in which the encounter of the two lovers with Jonathan. “Hello !”, he began to Olivier and Laura, the young couple, adding to Jonathan : “put to the side of them, because you are the youngest”. While the real estate agent of marseille was already sitting in his chair, Stéphane Plaza is aimed at the candidates to take his hand. “I’ve come to embrace it, to him it is not polite,” he lunged at Jonathan, who grew up under the pressure. While his opponent was in the process of tightening the hands of Olivier and Laura, Stéphane Plaza has pressed the nail : “you saw it, but not said good day !”.

It must be said that the most famous real estate agent of France has admitted that “a little pressure” for this great end in marseille. Play the card of humor was a strategy

