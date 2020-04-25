Stéphanie Clerbois : His son compared to Leonardo DiCaprio, it valid ! (EXCLUDED)

Since the beginning of the year 2020, TFX offers its viewers follow the daily lives of ten influenceuses to success in the program Moms & Famous. They include in particular Stéphanie Clerbois. The pretty blonde has abandoned the reality-tv for some time already to devote to its activities on the web. But between coupon codes and other good deals, she never hesitates to share a few photos of her son Lyam (5 years), enough to crack his community.

In an interview granted to Purepeople.com, Stéphanie Clerbois has agreed to respond to the comments of his admirers left in its publications Instagram. And one of them felt that the small Lyam had an air of resemblance to that of a great actor, namely Leonardo DiCaprio. “It has an air of Leonardo DiCaprio when he was young“, she read to our micro. A comparison that has not failed to flatter the ex of Kevin Guedj, which was even confirmed ! “It makes me happy because my son I find it too beautiful. I also find that on this photo it has a small air with his mouth in the heart like that. I want to give him lots of kisses“, she said, stars filled eyes.

As a reminder, Stéphanie Clerbois separated definitively of the father of her son, Eric, in 2018 after the latter has been unfaithful. The two former share today from the custody of Lyam. A situation heavy, for the young woman, as she confided, still on its networks last January : “I do not handle… I suffered. It is very difficult for me, but the main thing is that my little boy can enjoy to the maximum of its two parents.”

