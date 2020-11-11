Stephanie Valenzuela returns to activity on Instagram

The model, who was abused by the actor Eleazar Gómez, continues her life in a very positive way.

The model Tefi Valenzuela returns to her activity on Instagram after the serious problem she had with Eleazar Gómez and that led to the actor in prison, and with much encouragement and positivism, she continues with her life.

The model and singer published on the popular social network a video interpreting the untouchable song, a song that was launched two years ago and is focused on condemning bullying. Also, a photograph where he is with a cute dog named ‘Cumbia’, and in his written message he expressed: “… Thank you for so much darling, I wanted you to see me smiling because I want to be that way very soon, I am a strong woman, and this I get up. I love”.

Tefi experienced a terrible episode of violence when Eleazar beat her and tried to strangle her.

The actor is in custody and Tefi is being supported by two of Gomez’s ex-girlfriends, who with their testimony confirm that he is violent with his partners, for which he faces serious charges against him.