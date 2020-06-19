Stephen Curry would have been good in the 90’s ? LeBron gives his opinion

It’s always fun to ask what such-and-such a player would have given at another time. Among the superstars of the present, Stephen Curry it is not that the former were necessarily more respect. The tauliers of the decade of the 90’s – Charles Barkley for example – often enough to remember that the rules of force in the defense at the time, the leader of the Golden State Warriors would have been assaulted and struggling with the physical intensity of the game. While it may not be enough to be respected by their elders, Curry at least you can be proud of to be by one who is his biggest rival, since he was pierced in the NBA : LeBron James.

During four consecutive seasons, the two men born in Akron, Ohio – there’s never a lack of recovery by the “King”, but it is often forgotten that Curry was born there before his father plays for the Charlotte – clashed in the Final. On three occasions, what are the Californians and their “Baby-faced Killer” that was.

Despite the tension that occurred between the Warriors and Cavs in the moments, has never really been fair verbal through the media or real manifestations of the lack of respect between Stephen Curry and LeBron James. While the terms of two future members of the Hall of Fame have a little branched from the signing of the “Chosen” in los Angeles, and the abrupt end of the reign of Curry and your own, this form of mutual admiration continues.

In response in a post on Instagram that raised the question of the impact of Stephen Curry if he had played in the years 90, LeBron came to give his opinion without being asked.

“It would not be good. It would be GREAT ! Any time.”

A spontaneous response and not requested by a journalist. Nothing forced LeBron James to send flowers to Stephen Curry.

This mutual respect, not please, of course not to all over the world. People like it when rivals hate each other, in reality, such as Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas – or the appearance, such as Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. LeBron and Steph are not of this school. Took the party to appreciate and admire their respective talents, without copiner to the point to spend their holidays together, or even participate in the same exercises in the summer.

This does not mean that we will not remember for two consecutive seasons from Stephen Curry as MVP in the face to LeBron James, or the incredible comeback of the ‘King’ in the face of the Warriors, Curry in 2016.

In fact, the more fun it would be to see them play together in a team of the decade of the 90’s. Physics of intensity higher than or not, would have still been quite complicated to handle for the opposing teams…