Stephen Sondheim gets a concert star, but late of the 90th birthday online -Laminute.info

NEW YORK —

Josh Groban, Nathan Lane and Jake Gyllenhaal were honored composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim on Sunday with a concert online of the 90th anniversary stuffed full of his songs, but delayed by technical difficulties.

The special star called “Take Me to the World” presented of the performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O’hara, Lea Salonga, Judy Kuhn, Katrina Lenk, Aaron Tveit, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters, who ended the show with a version triumphant “No One Is Alone” without accompanying music.

Sondheim, in fact, has celebrated its 90 years on 22 march, but plans to celebrate were put online after the closure of Broadway due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The celebration of the Sunday evening coincided with the 50th anniversary of the opening of the show on Broadway in Sondheim, “Company”, and served as a fundraiser for Artists Striving to End Poverty.

Sutton Foster was the first to sing, choosing “There Won’t Be Trumpets” and his young daughter, Emily, wanted to Sondheim a happy birthday at the end. Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Meryl Streep have each drunk glasses of alcohol to team up for a “The Ladies Who Lunch” noisy.

Neil Patrick Harris sang “The Witch’s Rap” and thanked Sondheim: “It made me love the theater, it made me love the music, it made me love the pace”, he said. Children of Harris have also played a role in the performance, bowing at the end.

Jason Alexander of the fame of the “Seinfeld” said to have been challenged by the composer, while Annaleigh Ashford and Gyllenhaal have reunited for a song of their partnership on Broadway in 2017, the revival of Sondheim’s “Sunday in the park with George”.

There was a duo of Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt, who sang “It Takes Two”. Victor Garber recalled having heard with enthusiasm, “Johanna” from “Sweeney Todd” for the first time. In a video of a field with his dog, Mandy Patinkin said about Sondheim: “It simply transforms my darkness into light.”

There was an intimate feel to the event, with many of the musicians and singers dressed in T-shirts, a makeup minimalist, and in front of simple backdrops.

“I have to go prepare dinner,” said Melissa Errico after singing “children and art”.

Starting the mode late, the homage debuted on YouTube more than one hour after the start time announced.

“Send out the singers!” a fan grumpy has posted, echoing the classic style of Sondheim “Send in the Clowns” – which was then sung by Donna Murphy.

It was hosted and produced by Raul Esparza, who played in the revival of “Company”, winner of a Tony Award in 2006. Esparza has attributed the delay to technical difficulties, tweeting: “The curtain always rises late in the evening of the opening”.

During an aborted sailing, Esparza appeared in, but his opening speech could not be heard and it is abruptly out of the screen. (“They would have had to hire people to” SNL “” said a commentator in line.) Esparza appeared later in a short video offering a personal comment and has sung “Take Me to the World”.

The delay and the fact that many of the videos were pre-recorded remind some broadcast of Fox in 2019 from the musical “Rent,” which used pre-recorded material during a large part of the show after an artist was injured during a rehearsal.

The performances of Sondheim include “Merrily We Roll Along”, “Sweeney Todd” and “A Little Night Music”. He has also worked alongside Leonard Bernstein as lyricist for “West Side Story”.

Steven Spielberg was honored with the knowledge photographic Sondheim on the film and thanked him for having helped the next version of the producer of “West Side Story”.

“For me, it was like returning to school and meet my favorite teacher,” said Spielberg.

Lane, an employee often has joked that the Sondheim, often celebrated, was “an unsung hero” of the american theater.

“Here is my little adage of show-business for this evening: if possible, try to work with a genius,” said Lane. “They are fun. They are intelligent. They are inspiring and they tend to bring out the best of you. And this is the kind of genius of Steve.”