Steve Carell and the creator of “The Office” returned with a comedy cosmic promises

Tv series

Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich come to swell the cast of the new series, Netflix aims high, very high.

A (very) good news for fans of The Officethe cult series that has seen explosion in Steve Carell in the role of Michael Scott, the boss raving lunatic of a company that sells paper to a photocopier.

Read also > “The plot against America” : And if the United States had become a fascist ?

The great actor is back again in boss – from another universe, this time – in this original series from Netflix to the very good cast, and has unveiled its first images.

The development of this original series has been entrusted to Greg Daniels, one of the creators of The Officeand we hope with all heart that the new baby of the duo will look at the sitcom has become mythical.

Space Force takes place, as its name indicates, in the stars, and follows the fate of Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell), an ambitious general of the u.s. Air force, who finds himself completely destabilized when he is appointed to lead a new division of the armed forces : the Space Force, or in other words, the Army of the Space. Skeptical but dedicated, he decided to relocate with his family on an insulated Colorado. On site, he and a team of soldiers and scientists that are tasked by the White House to return to walk on the Moon to establish american dominance in the space.

Read also > The Morning Show : 15 years after Friends, Jennifer Aniston is back in a series [VIDÉO]

Steve Carell will be well surrounded, since its sides will play John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow or even Ben Schwartz. Output expected and awaited on the 29th of may on Netflix.

With Belga