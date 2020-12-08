CELEBRITIES

Steve Jobs’ daughter debuts as a model

Posted on

The 22-year-old daughter of the late businessman debuted in the most extroverted way: Without clothes in a bathtub.

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late Steve Jobs, debuted as a model for the Glossier firm.

The premiere of the 22-year-old in the world of entertainment did it in the most extroverted way, as she posed naked.

The daughter of the creator of Apple appears totally naked inside a bathtub and covered with foam, while holding a glass of wine and wearing very subtle makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evecjobs)

“Many thanks to @emilyweiss and everyone at @glossier! Go and check the collection ”, the model wrote when sharing her image on Instagram.

‘Euphoria’ actress Sydney Sweeney and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ finalist Naomi Smalls are also part of the ad campaign.

Related Items:,

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.4K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

To Top