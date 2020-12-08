Steve Jobs’ daughter debuts as a model

The 22-year-old daughter of the late businessman debuted in the most extroverted way: Without clothes in a bathtub.

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late Steve Jobs, debuted as a model for the Glossier firm.

The premiere of the 22-year-old in the world of entertainment did it in the most extroverted way, as she posed naked.

The daughter of the creator of Apple appears totally naked inside a bathtub and covered with foam, while holding a glass of wine and wearing very subtle makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evecjobs)

“Many thanks to @emilyweiss and everyone at @glossier! Go and check the collection ”, the model wrote when sharing her image on Instagram.

‘Euphoria’ actress Sydney Sweeney and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ finalist Naomi Smalls are also part of the ad campaign.