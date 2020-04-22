Steve Kerr is in contradiction to Michael Jordan and defends Scottie Pippen

The former teammates of the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan and Steve Kerr, have had their disagreements before, but this probably will not end soon.

Jordan adopted a posture unwavering in Episode 2 of the documentary series ‘The Last Dance’ when addressing the decision of his team-mate, Scottie Pippen, delay the foot surgery until shortly before the season 1997-98.

“Scottie was wrong about that scenario,” said Jordan in the episode, which debuted Sunday night on ESPN. “That would have made the surgery as soon as you finish the season and be ready for the next. What Scottie was trying to do was force management to change their contract. And (the owner Jerry Reinsdorf) I never would”.

However, Kerr did not agree with the position of Jordan in an interview with Rachel Nichols that aired Tuesday on ‘The Jump’, of ESPN.

When asked if there was resentment on the part of other players of the Bulls by the decision of Pippen, Kerr said: “Not at all”.

“All respected a lot to Scottie,” said Kerr. “We feel your frustration. I probably should have been the second man highest paid NBA or definitely in the top five. So that we all feel for him, no one resented by having that surgery. Later, we all understood, we gave him his space and he was there for the second leg of the season.”

Pippen, the of course Not. 2 in the Bulls finished that season 1997-98 as only the sixth highest paid player on the team, with an extension of $18 million that he signed after Chicago won its first championship in 1991. Even Reinsdorf told Pippen that the treatment was not what was best for him. The situation of the contract and several trade talks led to a relationship bitter between Pippen and the team.

“I decided to undergo a surgery later because I thought, ‘you Know what, I’m not going to spoil my summer,” said Pippen in the documentary.

Kerr also discussed the different scrutiny faced by those Bulls and his team, the The Golden State Warriors, equally dominant in an era of media 24 hours a day and Twitter.

“I think he (Jordan) would have acted differently,” said Kerr. “I think that would have been adapted to the scrutiny he was facing”.

But Kerr also pointed out the cost of the care can have on a player.

“I will always keep that the reason for that was, and he played baseball was because I was excited for the scrutiny that really only he felt,” said Kerr. “Looking at it, for when I got there, and the life in comparison with all the others … it Was crazy. So I think I had had enough and walked away for a moment, he returned and was ready to play.”