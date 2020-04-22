Steve Kerr is not in agreement with Michael Jordan on a decision Scottie Pippen

“The Last Dance”the documentary series chronicling the season 1997-98 of thes Chicago Bulls, just takes two chapters to cast and has already caused differences between members of that legendary team.

For those times, Scottie Pippen was mired in controversy, then of not to have surgery from an injury in his foot during the break. The decision was clear: to force an increase of wages or, failing that, a transfer.

The reality is that Pippen was one of the best players of the period, being the ladero of Michael Jordanbut his salary stood as the lowest-paid player in terms of product-quality. In fact, it was just the sixth best paid of the Bulls, being the second most productive of the team.

This made Jordan, in the documentary, is of the opinion that “Scottie was wrong in that scenario”. However, Steve Kerr, current coach of Golden State Warriors, leaned his excompañero: “All respected very much Scottie. We feel your frustration. I probably should have been the second best paid in the NBA or definitely among the top five”told Kerr.

“No one resented by having that surgery. Later, we all understood that we had to give him his space, because he was going to be there for us in the second part of the season”closed Steve in dialogue with ESPN.

Finally, Pippen came back in time, though he missed a large part of the regular season, but was essential for the Bulls would your second Three-peat.