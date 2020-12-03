Steven Spielberg gets restraining order against stalker

The filmmaker decided to take action against a stalker who has even threatened to kill him.

Steven Spielberg has obtained a restraining order in court against a woman who has been sending him death threats.

According to the TMZ site, the filmmaker decided to take action against Sarah Char, who had allegedly been harassing him for several months and even threatened to murder him, causing him to fear for his safety, as well as that of his wife Kate Capshaw and the rest of the group. his family.

According to documents obtained by the publication, the woman had tried to buy a weapon to kill him and claimed that she had been arrested for criminal threats, harassment, and stalking.

She also recounted how she had received a message on Twitter from Char saying, “If I have to personally ASSESS people for stealing my IPs, I WILL. You understand?”.

The court granted Steven a temporary restraining order requiring the woman to stay at least 100 meters away.