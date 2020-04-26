Steven Spielberg, Sophie Turner, The Rock… The stars who are preparing a series on the new streaming platform, mobile

Quibi, a new service of streaming video that has managed to raise $ 1.4 billion, just to give a first glimpse of what its application might look like. Quibi has recently become available for pre-order on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, as first noted by the american site TechCrunchbut it should not be launched prior to the 6 April.

While the hollywood studios NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia prepare to launch their streaming platform to compete with Netflix and Disney+, Qubi will only be available on mobile. The service will offer exclusive programmes cut in the episode in a short format, a dozen minutes. On January 8, in Las Vegas, the founder of the platform, Jeffrey Katzenberg — co-founder of Dreamworks and former president of Disney studios — and its director-general, Meg Whitman, had unveiled the outlines of Quibi.

Since yesterday, there is a part of the interface. Here is a screenshot partag”e by bone colleagues from Business Insider US :

Quibi

Quibi intends to fully exploit the characteristics of the streaming on mobile. Thus, depending on whether you’re holding your smartphone horizontally or vertically, the camera will adapt to the screen.

In some programs, the fact of holding the phone in one direction or the other, will see the series according to a different perspective. In the example below, we see what the character is viewing on his screen when one takes into his own smartphone to the vertical :

One show. One screen. Two prospects.

Hold the phone horizontally = Cinematic perspective.

Hold the phone vertically = The character’s phone takes over your phone. #QuibiCES pic.twitter.com/mANwJJKsGU — Quibi (@Quibi) January 8, 2020

Quibi has not yet announced whether it planned to launch outside of the United States.

Here are the major hollywood stars who are preparing projects for Quibi :

Guillermo Del Toro is going to accomplish a project, even mysterious, and is described as ‘a story of zombies modern.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC

Steven Soderbergh will produce ‘Wireless’, a thriller about a student from Colorado, stuck in the mountains, with only his smartphone as a tool to survive.

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The director of”Ocean’s Eleven” is aware of the potential of smartphones to tell stories : it was filmed with the iPhone two of his recent films, “High Flying Bird” and “Paranoia”. Tye Sheridan, the hero of “Ready Player One”, will perform the main character of “Wireless”. Andie McDowell will also be in the casting.

Steven Spielberg is going to write ‘After Dark’, a story in 10 to 12 episodes that will only be watched when it’s dark outside.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC

‘Darren Criss’ (‘Glee’, ‘American Crime Story’) will be the star of ‘Royalties’, a musical comedy about a duo of authors-composers.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

He will also be executive producer and will participate in the writing of the series.

Ridley Scott will produce ‘CURS_R’, a thriller that follows a female student who tries to earn money by playing a video game of the 80’s. She ends up finding out that the game affects his life.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC

Dave Franco and Bill Murray are going to play in ‘The Now’, a comedy written by Peter Farrelly, producer of ‘Green Book’.

Dominick D/Flickr/CC Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons/CC

“The Now” tells the story of a suicidal man, Ed Poole, played by Dave Franco, whose father and brother have committed suicide and who is going to succeed in change for the sake of his mother.

The Rock will produce a ‘Last Resort’, a comedy about a family polynesian who runs a hotel in Hawaii. Their lives will be turned upside down when a billionaire tries to buy their land.

Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia Commons/CC

“Last Resort” is also produced by Paul Feig, director “bridesmaids” and “Spy”.

The model and actress Cara Delevingne will show ‘pranks’ where she will work with a group of accomplices, traps and waterfalls.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC

In ‘Killing Zac Efron, the star of ‘High School Musical’ will leave to the adventure in the far corners, so ‘Man vs Wild’.

At the end of December, on the filming of the program in Papua New Guinea, Zac Efron has been the victim of an infection and hospitalized. He is home and safe in the United States during the holiday season.

Sophie Turner (‘Game of Thrones’) will be the star of ‘Survive’, a series about two survivors of a plane crash in the mountains that will have you fighting the elements and find civilization.

Flickr/Gage Skidmore/CC

While her husband, Joe, Jonas, will present ‘Cup of Joe’, a documentary series in which we will follow to the discovery of the cities visited during the tour of the Jonas Brothers, accompanied by a local guide.

Kevin Kane/WireImage via Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth (‘Hunger Games’) and Christoph Waltz (‘Spectrum’) will share the poster of an action thriller.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons/CC

In this program, as yet unknown, the actor of “Hunger Games” will play a man suffering from an incurable disease who will be trained in a business dangerous to be able to sustain the needs of his pregnant wife.

Kevin Hart will play a version fictional of himself in the ‘Action Scene’, a comedy where the actor will seek to obtain a role in an action film.

Eva Rinaldi/Flickr/CC

Several hollywood stars of action movies should appear.

Naomi Watts will take the lead role of ‘Wolves and Villagers’, a series to the plot as yet unknown.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC

“Wolves and Villagers” is described as a 2.0 version of the film “Liaison fatale” by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Chrissy Teigen will be a judge on ‘Chrissy”s Court’, a reality tv show where she will have to give its verdict on small claims cases.

Mike Cucinotta/Wikimedia Commons/CC

The model and tv presenter — married to John Legend, will be accompanied by her mother, who will be the huissière of the court.