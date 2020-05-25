still places for Mariah Carey, complete for Elton John

Depeche mode, Shakira, and Lenny Kravitz : the Arkéa Arena, which opened its doors a year ago and a half on the banks of the river Garonne in Floirac, has already hosted major pop stars-rock with success… sometimes less. We remember the fiasco Nicki Minaj a few months ago, where only 5000 people have not had right at the concert (technical problems), the star is exacerbating the frustration by going to a stroll in the alleys of the fair rides while the public was still waiting.

In short. June is here and two monuments of the “mainstream” pop are announced. Mariah Carey’s first Tuesday. Withney Houston is no more, Celine Dion has already passed the Matmut : this is the third of the divas at golden voice that have exploded in the 90’s. Five octaves, 1.73 m, a career roller-coaster and a Deposit world tour… that does not create the riot in the Gironde : there are still places without concern for the date of June 11.

No doubt for Elton Johnincluding the biopic “Rocket man” has just been released on the screens: the concert of 22 June is already full for this farewell tour of the star.