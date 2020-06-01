Sting and Shaggy are going to unveil their next song in Animal Crossing

Sting and Shaggy continue their musical collaboration… out a new song in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

• Read also: Animal Crossing: PETA evident in the game against the museum of New Horizons and the poor Blathers

• Read also: Someone did a trailer-style thriller with Animal Crossing and it is impressive

• Read also: Animal Crossing: Elijah Wood arrives on the island from a fan and acts a perfect gentleman

The two friends and collaborators will be as well of the apparitions, separated in Animal Talking, the talk-show lively from the popular game of Nintendo.

Shaggy will be the guest musical of the second season, the 1er June, while Sting will appear from 8 June.

The episodes will also be available on Twitchand then on YouTube. As confirmed by the host of the show, Gary Whitta on Twitter to announce their coming, “they sing both of them”.

This comes once again to confirm thatAnimal Crossing: New Horizons is the game cult of the time, while many celebrities have already expressed their love for this one, as Brie Larson, Elijah Wood, Chrissy Teigen, Maisie Williams, or even the interpreter of Machete, actor Danny Trejo!