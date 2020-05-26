Sting and Shaggy will be on “Animal Crossing” to unveil their new single

The singer Sting — Matrix Media / Starface



If you want to hear the next single from Sting and Shaggy, it is on Animal Crossing: New Horizons that it is happening. The simulation game is a success and its latest edition, has helped a lot of homers in the

world to escape at the beginning of the pandemic. Nintendo has also launched a talk show, Animal Talkingand the two artists were invited by screenwriter Gary Wittha, which ensures the presentation.

Season Two of Animal Talking kicks off in June with our biggest guests ever! @OfficialSting and @DiRealShaggy will both be performing. I sweat I am not making any of this up. pic.twitter.com/aOuwkSAj1i — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 22, 2020

Why Sting and Shaggy have they chosen to ensure the launch of their next single on Animal Crossing ? Of course, the pandemic failure to provide the classic approach to the promotion of a cultural work. The success of the concert of Travis Scott Fortnite could also have given them some ideas. But it may be more simple than that : Sting is himself a great fan ofAnimal Crossing.

The quest of bells

As explained by Nintendo in its newsletter, the former lead singer of The Police ” playing Animal Crossing “. It is not the only famous artist to try to earn some bells, and other Miles Nook to improve its habitat virtual. The top Chrissy Teigen is also a fan of the video game, just like the star of Game of Thrones Maisie Williams.

would love to pay off my debt but I m too busy colour coding my wardrobe & huffing incense pic.twitter.com/5wjdURNyhJ — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) March 28, 2020

More surprising, the actor MacheteDanny Trejo and rapper T-pain are also addicts.