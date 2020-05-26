Sting and Shaggy will be on “Animal Crossing” to unveil their new single

James Reno
The singer Sting — Matrix Media / Starface

If you want to hear the next single from Sting and Shaggy, it is on Animal Crossing: New Horizons that it is happening. The simulation game is a success and its latest edition, has helped a lot of homers in the
world to escape at the beginning of the pandemic. Nintendo has also launched a talk show, Animal Talkingand the two artists were invited by screenwriter Gary Wittha, which ensures the presentation.

Why Sting and Shaggy have they chosen to ensure the launch of their next single on Animal Crossing ? Of course, the pandemic failure to provide the classic approach to the promotion of a cultural work. The success of the concert of Travis Scott Fortnite could also have given them some ideas. But it may be more simple than that : Sting is himself a great fan ofAnimal Crossing.

The quest of bells

As explained by Nintendo in its newsletter, the former lead singer of The Police ” playing Animal Crossing “. It is not the only famous artist to try to earn some bells, and other Miles Nook to improve its habitat virtual. The top Chrissy Teigen is also a fan of the video game, just like the star of Game of Thrones Maisie Williams.

More surprising, the actor MacheteDanny Trejo and rapper T-pain are also addicts.



