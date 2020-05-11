Sting, Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio… All in the war against climate change

More and more celebrities put their fame at the service of the environment. The former head of the american diplomacy John Kerry officially launched this Sunday, December 1, a coalition to combat the climate crisis, supported by personalities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This initiative is launched on the eve of the opening in Madrid of the COP 25, the conference of the UN climate while the United States Donald Trump is in the process of withdrawing from the Paris agreement. Called “World War Zero” (world War zero), this initiative brings together political personalities from different edges, to movie stars or the world of the song.

“We collect improbable allies with a common mission: to push the world to respond to the climate crisis in the same way that we have mobilized to win world War ii”one can read on the website of the coalition.

Nathalie Portman, Marion Cottillard, and Bill Clinton

The british actress Emma Watson and the singer Sting are part of this coalition, just as the American Leonardo DiCaprio, engaged for twenty years in the defence of the environment. An initiative that is part of a broad mobilization of stars worried of the future of the planet, among them Natalie Portman, Marion Cottillard, or even Brad Pitt.

Among the political personalities, the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former republican governor of California, or John Kasich, the former republican governor of Ohio, but also the former democratic president Bill Clinton and the former secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Come defend its initiative on the plateau of the string NBCJohn Kerry has assured on Sunday that these personalities politically diverse, had one desire in common: “make sure that in America and around the world, people place this issue at the top of their priorities”.

For the ex-secretary of State of Barack Obama, “no country is doing the work” on the climate change. “We need to treat this as a war”, he continued. “We’re going to literally speak to millions of Americans in the course of these next few months and this will become a key issue”promised this ardent defender of the fight against climate change.

Washington announced on 4 November its intention to withdraw from the Paris agreement on the climate, already announced in 2017 by the president climatosceptique Donald Trump. According to the New York Timesa sixty personalities support this coalition for which the budget is, for the moment, estimated to be $ 500,000. John Kerry and other members will organize from January of rallies across the United States to exchange views on this issue.