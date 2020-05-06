STING, Mariah CAREY and BON JOVI to launch a telethon

We have seen in the recent unemployment figures in France, this health crisis has unfortunately side effects that impact a priority on our fellow citizens, the most fragile. No region of the world is immune, including the United States.

This, many stars have understood and wished to respond as quickly as possible. Among them, Mariah CAREY, STING, BON JOVI or even Billy JOEL have joined forces to mount a two-time three movements, a charity event to help the Americans, the most vulnerable who have suffered through this crisis with full force.

A telethon will be held on may 11, to benefit the charity new york-based Robin Hood and populations made vulnerable by the pandemic, with a gaggle of stars. The hour-long event, organized in collaboration with the media group, and iHeartRadio, will be hosted by actress, writer and producer Tina Fey.

Are also expected Jennifer LOPEZ, Barbra STREISAND or Robert DE NIRO and Spike LEE. All of the donations will go to the association of Robin Hood, which works with more than 250 associations in the fight against hunger, helping the poor find housing or a job.

Because even if it is obviously necessary to think of the nursing staff, let us never forget that this crisis affects all sectors, with the drama of the causes that this may have. So kudos for this brilliant idea which is sure to bring a breath of fresh air to millions of people who suffer.

Alexandre Melody