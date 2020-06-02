Stone Foäche displays four decades at the head of the Camsa

Little presidents of the association can claim a longevity such as hers. Stone Foäche displays more than forty-three years at the head of the Circle of military archaeology of the Saint-Amandois (Camsa). While the association is preparing to unveil its new exhibition on the Sahara, at the musée Saint-Vic, the opportunity is given to return on more than four decades of history.

The adventure has begun, as a symbol, on 11 November. Fifty-eight years to the day after the Armistice ending the First world war, a group decides to incorporate in the association during the autumn of 1976: “We met a few collectors, we were ten, remembers Pierre Foäche. The aim was to bring together all the collectors of arms, equipment, and history buffs. “

The discovery of a cannonball at the age of 8 years

The collection of Stone Foäche, which currently includes thousands of room, has started since his childhood. It is a discovery made at the age of 8 years, which is at the origin of this taste for objects in the military: “I was in Mers-el-Kébir, in Algeria, and I found a cannon ball probably from the implantation of a battery during the conquest of Algeria in 1830. It was the beginning of a small collection. Eventually, I recovered bayonets, and parts of uniforms in the empty house. “

In addition to the stock Exchange for the weapons, proposed event each year at the halle Samexpo, the Camsa is illustrated regularly by offering exhibitions.

The purpose of the association is to participate in the duty of memory and to save the heritage also

The one that will be held at the museum Saint-Vic will be the thirtieth since the birth of the association. Among the highlights of the four decades of his association, Stone Foäche holds a few exhibitions striking as that on the Army of Africa, between November 2009 and march 2010 : “It was a tribute to the soldiers of the army of Africa. There were pennants, flags, and a very fine uniform of the spahis and zouaves. There are also on the airborne troops, in 2013, or the one on the Far-West, which has very good market. We choose the themes by heart blow. “ These exhibitions, which require up to a year of preparation, participate to the objectives of the Camsa, more vast than a simple relationship of passionate collectors: “the purpose of The association is to participate in the duty of memory and to save the heritage as well. It is a shame to see it disappear, uniforms, objects, badges that go in the garbage as these are parts which have a memory. “

Stone Foäche, retired of the national police, noted an increased interest of the population for his discipline over the years. A lure that has been enhanced according to him, by the celebrations of the centenary of the First world war.

Difficulties in finding a respite

But this taste for the history and military objects will not be achieved necessarily by a membership of his association. Even if Peter Foäche does not want particularly leave his post, he would like to see the arrival of new heads within the Camsa : "We climbed up a thirty-seven members, but it's starting to fade because a number of people have died. We know the same problem that a lot of associations. There is no succession, and no one wants to take responsibility. I am president for life ! (laughter). The goal is to find young people who come to support us. "

Guillaume Faucheron