Storage house : 4 tips to fold and store away their bed linen : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

1/ Sort, and order.

Nothing beats a good flat to do the sorting and put things in order : choose a mode of storage with which you are comfortable. By size sheets, by piece in which these sheets will be useful, by color, by material… He has a thousand ways to find storage ideal, without, however, breaking down the ornaments. Do piles of laundry according to the selected mode.

2/ Fold.

To save space, you can fold the sheets in two in the direction of the length (or four for double beds) and roll on themselves. This method, advocated by the high priestess of tidying Marie Kondo is spreading and has the advantage of not marking the sheets with too many folds.

If you prefer the more traditional methods, fold each of the sheets or cover edge to edge, in two, then into four and so on. For the linen-bag, take the corners, leaving hanging the angles elasticated cuffs to the inside of your bend.

3/ Store.

Never store the damp towel in a closed area ! To prevent dust mites and dust do not come to colonize, be sure to protect from moisture. The best is to put it once it is dry, in a cupboard, protected from light for not that the colors do not tarnish. Failing that, invest in large boxes. However, he will have to remember to regularly ventilate, to avoid bad odours musty and the appearance of stains. You can place a piece of tissue paper between the sheets if they are fragile (if they contain cotton satin, silk, for example.)

4/ Flavour.

Don’t hesitate to place sachets of lavender or dry cloves between your sheets : in addition to providing a pleasant smell, they repel pests (including mites). You can use bath salts in small saucers : they will absorb the moisture and fragrance also the closet.

