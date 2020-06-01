Storm and Professor X of the X-Men have failed to appear in the film

Storm and Professor X have failed to make an appearance in the film The New Mutants.

The film The New Mutants still has recently seen its output in room to be lagged because of the outbreak of coronavirus, which has forced all theatres to close in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

While the film now has a new date for the month of August, we learn that a previous version of the scenario saw the presence of two characters well known to fans of the X-Men.

According to the Twitter account Mutants Updates, the director Josh Boone has confirmed the presence of Srorm (Alexandra Shipp) and Professor X (James McAvoy) : “Josh Boone has confirmed that the first draft of #NewMutants would have shown the mutants in the X-Mansion with Xavier (McAvoy) and Storm (Shipp) resuming their roles. “

They add (and confirm) that the film was also supposed to be in the same timeline X-Men: Apocalypsebut the idea was then abandoned to make it a stand-alone movie. This confirms that at the beginning of the film The New Mutants would have had to be directly connected to the other movies X-Men.

In its tone, the film is considered a horror film, which is not necessarily compatible with the franchise main X-Men. But who knows, even without the appearance of Storm and Professor Xavier, it is possible that the movie will be related in another way to the franchise.

Directed by Josh Boone, and with Maisie Williams and Anya-Taylor Joy to the poster, the movie comes out on August 28 in the USA and soon in France.

Source : Screen Rant/ Credit ©Fox Studos/Disney