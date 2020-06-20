Stormi already has a good collection of shoes !

Kylie Jenner has once again impressed the viewers ! The star has presented the collection of shoes from Stormi. And it is awesome !

Kylie Jenner is a true mother hen ! In fact, the star never stops splurge for Stormi. And the dressing of the girl, you may be surprised ! We’ll let you discover…

Kylie Jenner is completely gaga for his daughter. In fact, the young can not help but booty Stormi. And nothing is too good for the little girl of 2 years !

The sister of Kim Kardashian still looks large for your little girl. She does not hesitate to take it to the other side of the world with him, or to cover gifts.

Kylie Jenner often surprises the users with their nonsense. Fans of the star have also been amazed at the discovery of the dressing room Stormi this Friday !

In effect, Travis Scott filmed the closet of their daughter on Instagram. It has unveiled an impressive collection of shoes that last !

The little 2 year old girl already has twenty pairs of shoes ! And not one either ! In fact, her parents still opt for creations of brands. Then, we can see a lot of Nike sneakers or Gucci. Amazing!!!

Kylie Jenner : her daughter is already a true fashionista !

Internet users have been rapidly surprised for the collection of Stormi ! It must be said that the little girl has a costume worthy of the greatest lovers of fashion !

Fans of Kylie Jenner, therefore, have been many to react on the canvas. “She has more shoes than me “, “She is too lucky “, “Elegant also ! “, “I also like your dressing room.. “ I can read between the responses.

There is No doubt : the daughter of Kylie Jenner still impressed with the canvas ! Only 2 years old, the brunette is already a real star, as her mom. And the duo has not finished to surprise us. Then, what will be your next crazy star ? Case to follow !

Tags : kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner and her daughter Kylie Jenner and Stormi photo of Kylie Jenner girl, kylie jenner, mom – Kylie jenner stormi – Stormi